RED VELVET's SEULGI Tops Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Girl Group Members for 2 Consecutive Months

On September 17, Korean Business Reputation Institute released September's brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members, and Red Velvet's Seulgi topped the chart for the second time in a row! Following Seulgi's lead, Red Velvet's Irene and TWICE's Momo respectively ranked No.2 and No.3.
All members of Red Velvet were included in top 10!
Brand Reputation index is an index made by analyzing big data on brands, based on the observation that consumers' online habits hugely affect brand consumption.
According to the institute, phrases such as 'Cute, Heart Attack, Envious' were researched as highly related to Seulgi, and for her keyword analysis, 'Level Up, Secret Sister, Power Up' turned out high.
The rest of the top 30 were analyzed as below:
1. Red Velvet's Seulgi
2. Red Velvet's Irene
3. TWICE's Momo
4. Red Velvet's Joy
5. Red Velvet's Yeri
6. (G)I-DLE's Yuqi
7. MAMAMOO's Hwasa
8. TWICE's Sana
9. Red Velvet's Wendy
10. AOA's Seolhyun
11. BLACKPINK's Jennie
12. BLACKPINK's Lisa
13. Girls' Generation's Seohyun
14. TWICE's Nayeon
15. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
16. Berry Good's Johyun
17. BLACKPINK's Jisoo
18. TWICE's Mina
19. OH MY GIRL's YooA
20. GFRIEND's Eunha
21. OH MY GIRL's Binnie
22. Girls' Generation's Sooyoung
23. OH MY GIRL's Seunghee
24. Girls' Generation's YoonA
25. DIA's Jenny
26. TWICE's Jihyo
27. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon
28. TWICE's Jeongyeon
29. Girls' Generation's Sunny
30. Girls' Generation's Yuri
