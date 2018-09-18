RED VELVET's SEULGI Tops Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Girl Group Members for 2 Consecutive Months

On September 17, Korean Business Reputation Institute released September's brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members, and Red Velvet's Seulgi topped the chart for the second time in a row! Following Seulgi's lead, Red Velvet's Irene and TWICE's Momo respectively ranked No.2 and No.3.

All members of Red Velvet were included in top 10!

Brand Reputation index is an index made by analyzing big data on brands, based on the observation that consumers' online habits hugely affect brand consumption.

According to the institute, phrases such as 'Cute, Heart Attack, Envious' were researched as highly related to Seulgi, and for her keyword analysis, 'Level Up, Secret Sister, Power Up' turned out high.

The rest of the top 30 were analyzed as below:

1. Red Velvet's Seulgi

2. Red Velvet's Irene

3. TWICE's Momo

4. Red Velvet's Joy

5. Red Velvet's Yeri

6. (G)I-DLE's Yuqi

7. MAMAMOO's Hwasa

8. TWICE's Sana

9. Red Velvet's Wendy

10. AOA's Seolhyun

11. BLACKPINK's Jennie

12. BLACKPINK's Lisa

13. Girls' Generation's Seohyun

14. TWICE's Nayeon

15. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

16. Berry Good's Johyun

17. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

18. TWICE's Mina

19. OH MY GIRL's YooA

20. GFRIEND's Eunha

21. OH MY GIRL's Binnie

22. Girls' Generation's Sooyoung

23. OH MY GIRL's Seunghee

24. Girls' Generation's YoonA

25. DIA's Jenny

26. TWICE's Jihyo

27. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

28. TWICE's Jeongyeon

29. Girls' Generation's Sunny

30. Girls' Generation's Yuri

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com