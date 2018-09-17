GOO HARA & Her Boyfriend's Assault Incident Rushes into Truth Game…Both Sides' Claim Summarized

Goo Hara and her boyfriend's assault incident is rushing into a truth game.

"One-sided violence" VS "Got hit first from a drunk boyfriend"

Regarding who started the assault first, claims from the two sides are conflicting. Explanation of what happened on that night, their relationship, and the cause of the fight, also differ greatly from one another.

Reportedly, Goo Hara has been in a relationship for three months with the guy who's a famous hair designer in Gangnam. Their assault incident took place at dawn of September 13 and was revealed to the world as Goo Hara's boyfriend reported it to the police.

1. Was the assault one-sided or both-sided?

Goo Hara's boyfriend's Argument

"It was never a both-sided assault. I have never committed violence in my life. Never did that to a woman even more. If Goo Hara got bruises, they were not because of my assault, but merely formed in the process of trying to calm her down, as she was hitting and scratching me. I swear this is true." (Chosun Ilbo interview)

He also revealed photos of his face which got deep wounds from marks of scratching. He said, "They were worse right after the assault. The CCTV would have caught the scene of Goo Hara and I taking the elevator together," and added, "How could I possibly hit her? She's a celebrity." He also said, "I could've broken up with her quietly, but the damage was too big. I couldn't stand that she left wounds on my face."(Dispatch Interview)

☞Click to see the photo of Goo Hara's boyfriend

Goo Hara's Argument

According to a junior who lives together with Goo Hara, her boyfriend came into their house, drunk, and kicked Goo Hara who was asleep.

Goo Hara said, "We were arguing and he started pushing me, saying harsh swear words at me, so I pushed him back. He grabbed and swung my hair, shoved me to the wall, and threw air purifier at me. In that process, I also clawed him and we fought to the extent of getting bruised."

Goo's housemate said, "The door was cracked, and the air purifier was broken. Hara's hair which was tied before was untied, and her arms and legs were scraped. She also said her jaw hurts."

☞Click to see the photo of Goo Hara 1

☞Click to see the photo of Goo Hara 2

2. What was the cause of the fight

Goo Hara's boyfriend's Argument

"As I sent her a text saying let's break up, she asked when I am coming home. So I answered, 'When it's about time'. When I went to her house at about midnight, she was exasperated, and we argued in her dress room. I was assaulted as I was trying to leave with my stuff. I took my luggage and reported to the police at about 3:30 a.m."

"If it's a sin that I told her to break up first, then I'm a sinner. But the assault was never both-sided. I feel sorry for both me and Hara, that we loved each other at one moment, but have to part like this. I'm just a normal person, but aside from being a celebrity, I hope Goo Hara rethinks about the cause of this incident once again. I just wish to hear a sincere apology from her."

Goo Hara's Argument

According to Goo Hara's story, she ate lunch with an insider in the entertainment industry on September 10. But, to her boyfriend, she lied that she's eating only with her manager. Later, while her boyfriend was talking to the manager, he got informed that Hara ate with an insider. He got furious at Hara for deceiving him.

On September 12, Goo went to the hair shop he's working in, but he refused to see her. That night he came in drunk and kicked her when she was asleep.

3. What were the conflicts between them

Goo Hara's boyfriend's Argument

"It was hard for me to bear with her tempestuous personality. Revealing more details is not a courtesy to the person I once loved. I can't disclose them even if people blame me that I was narrow-minded and inconsiderate."

Goo Hara's Argument

"He's usually nice, but whenever topics related to guys are mentioned, we started fighting. When I get contacts from close colleagues or oppas, he turns scary. That's why I didn't tell him that I'm having a meal with an entertainment insider."

Goo Hara's roommate said, "He was even suspicious of people Hara meets for work. When he got drunk, he even showered swear words that are so harsh that I can't even say them out loud."

4. How did he threaten Goo Hara?

Goo Hara's boyfriend's Argument

"I never threatened her. We loved each other, so why would there be such thing. There's nothing like a threat. Circulation of those rumors itself is strange."



Goo Hara's Argument

"As he was leaving the house, he said, 'I'll fXXX you up. I'll end your life as a celebrity.' He also said he would provide information to Dispatch, saying he has nothing to lose."

In reality, a person assumed as him sent a reporting mail to Dispatch, a news media, on September 13, 1:26 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. The mail said, "Give me a call, I'll give information about Goo Hara. 010-XXXX-XXXX," and "If you reply late, I'll report to another one. I won't disappoint you. Contact me."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam vooomvoomk@gmail.com

