사회

GOO HARA's Boyfriend "No More Discussion!I Will Take Police Investigation Tonight"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JTBC screenshot

On September 17, former girl group KARA's member, a singer and actor GOO HARA's boyfriend Mr.Choi said that he will take police's investigation tonight at 9 pm.

What's the truth?

According to Chosun Ilbo on September 17, Choi will show up at the Gangnam police station today and will reveal the truth of the violent incident.

Photo from content Y official site

Choi said, "Until this morning, I tried to reconcile with GOO HARA via lawyer and acquaintances based on her 'fault admit'. However, after I saw her interview with 'Dispatch', the internet media with falsehood assertions of "two-sided violence" and "house invasion", I decided that reconcile and settlement are no longer meaningful. Therefore, I will go to the police station and reveal all the truth".

Photo from JTBC screenshot

Previously, GOO HARA and Choi were ahead of the police investigation on the assault incident which occurred at GOO HARA's home in Nonhyun-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul on September 13.

Reportedly, both sides were hospitalized, but Mr.Choi said that he will take police investigation immediately after seeing GOO HARA's interview.

According to Choi, "I was so angry because she injured my face, even she knows that I can't work with injured face, and it is true that I sent mail because I was so mad at her" and "Because I didn't want to fight anymore, I was going to reconcile with her. However, after I saw her interview, I judged that it is unnecessary to reconcile with her. Therefore, I will reveal everything during the police investigation".

On September 17, GOO HARA said, "My boyfriend came into my home at midnight. Then, he threw things and kicked me with his feet" and revealed pictures of her bruised arm and legs with medical reports.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

