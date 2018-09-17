1 읽는 중

"NEX K-POP Runner"...U.S Rolling Stone Keeps Attention On SEVENTEEN's Achievements

중앙일보

입력

Photo from official seventeen site

Can't wait to see them in the U.S arena!!!!

The group SEVENTEEN has recognized as the next generation's Hanllyudol(Korean Wave Idol).

On September 10(local time), Rolling Stone revealed an exclusive interview with SEVENTEEN under the title of "SEVENTEEN, will they be the next K-pop runner who will fill the U.S arena?".

First, they focused on SEVENTEEN. Then introduced, "SEVENTEEN is one of the biggest boy bands" and "Since 2015, their debut, they are rapidly growing up".

Also, they praised SEVENTEEN's musical capability.

SEVENTEEN has a nickname of "self-productiondol(self-production idol)" because they do the overall album works by themselves such as producing, visual, choreography.

Rolling Stone evaluated, "SEVENTEEN is the boy band who participates in album writing, composing as well as choreography. Thank that, they are rapidly growing up".

Photo from Seventeen Twitter

Their fandom is also increasing rapidly.

SEVENTEEN completed their first world tour in October of last year.

For about 4 months, they performed all over North American, including Thailand, Hong Kong, U.S, Canada, and Singapore.

Local reactions were also hot.

Rolling Stone has especially notified SEVENTEEN's presence in America where the origin of pop music.

Including the hit song stage, SEVENTEEN showed different performance with a unit combination.

According to Seungkwan, "This is the place where the people who I admired while I was dreamed of becoming a singer were born and grew. If I have a chance, I would like to see the fans at a bigger concert hall".

The Rolling Stone also announced SEVENTEEN's official debut in Japan.

In May, SEVENTEEN released their mini-album CALL CALL CALL! which Woozi directly participated in writing and composing the song and improved the completeness.

According to Woozi, "The Japanese song, CALL CALL CALL! was a new challenge. It was more fun than hard while I was working. I think the good song came out".

Photo from official seventeen site

They also noticed an unusual unit combination.

DK mentioned, "I think it is one of SEVENTEEN's advantages that there are various unit combinations. We are also curious as much as fans".

How would SEVENTEEN's future look like?

Woozi said, "I want to be a group that can show good performances" and "I hope that fans feel happy after listening to SEVENTEEN's music".

Finally, leader S.Coups said, "We hope to see fans in as many places as possible in 2018. Also, I appreciate to the CARATs. I will continue to pay back with good music and performances".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

