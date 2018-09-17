GOT7 Makes a Comeback with Mnet's 'GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU' on September 17

GOT7 is to appear on the comeback show GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU on September 17 at 8 pm which is to be live broadcasted through Mnet and Digital studio M2's Youtube and Facebook channels.

Unveiling 7 different charms of each members!

On this day, the group will make a debut of their third official album title song Lullaby, and the side track I Am Me where the song was partially composed and written by Jinyoung.

At the pre-recording set of this comeback show, members not only disclosed behind stories related to their solo tracks but also sang the song's highlight. And the group unveiled outstanding live performances together with fierce dance moves such as Hard carry.

To make the event even more special, GOT7 has prepared the 'GOT7 7 minute debate' time for their fans, where the group battles on their favorite late night snack and on the identity of 'Ahgase' whether it is a sparrow or a chick. The result of the debate can be confirmed on the comeback show.

Immediately after the broadcasting of a comeback show, comeback show behind-the-scene, Lullaby relay dance, and members' individual fan cam videos will be revealed exclusively on the M2 channel.

GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU is an all-inclusive comeback special program which premieres the appearance of a global idol GOT7 on and off the stage.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

