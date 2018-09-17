1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

GOT7 Makes a Comeback with Mnet's 'GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU' on September 17

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYPE

Photo from JYPE

GOT7 is to appear on the comeback show GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU on September 17 at 8 pm which is to be live broadcasted through Mnet and Digital studio M2's Youtube and Facebook channels.

Unveiling 7 different charms of each members!

On this day, the group will make a debut of their third official album title song Lullaby, and the side track I Am Me where the song was partially composed and written by Jinyoung.

Photo from M2

Photo from M2

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

Photo from M2

Photo from M2

At the pre-recording set of this comeback show, members not only disclosed behind stories related to their solo tracks but also sang the song's highlight. And the group unveiled outstanding live performances together with fierce dance moves such as Hard carry.

To make the event even more special, GOT7 has prepared the 'GOT7 7 minute debate' time for their fans, where the group battles on their favorite late night snack and on the identity of 'Ahgase' whether it is a sparrow or a chick. The result of the debate can be confirmed on the comeback show.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from M2

Photo from M2

Immediately after the broadcasting of a comeback show, comeback show behind-the-scene, Lullaby relay dance, and members' individual fan cam videos will be revealed exclusively on the M2 channel.

GOT7 COMEBACK SHOW:Present:YOU is an all-inclusive comeback special program which premieres the appearance of a global idol GOT7 on and off the stage.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT