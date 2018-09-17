OFFICIAL: BigHit Announces to Cancel BTS' Collaboration with YASUSHI AKIMOTO

BTS' agency, BigHit Entertainment announced that they decided to cancel the collaboration with Japanese producer, Yasushi Akimoto.

On September 16, BigHit notified this through BTS' official fan cafe, saying, "Due to production reasons, changes have been made to the tracks that were to be featured on the Japanese single album releasing in November." BigHit also added, "We apologize for the inconvenience."

According to the agency, BTS' new Japanese single scheduled to release on November 7, will not include the originally planned song Bird, but instead, will include remixed versions of IDOL and FAKE LOVE. It has been reported that Yasushi Akimoto wrote the lyrics for Bird.

Akimoto is a big name in the Japanese entertainment industry, who's mainly known for creating Japan's top idol, AKB48. However, BTS' fandom requested the agency to cancel the collaboration, claiming that he's a right-winger and that he wrote misogynistic lyrics in the past.

Specifically, singers produced by Akimoto recently became the cover girls of 'MAMOR', the magazine promoting Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Furthermore, in 2016, AKB48 has been criticized for wearing outfits similar to that of the Nazis. Coming forward as a model for the Japanese military, and dressing like the Nazis, are all subjects that create ill feelings for Koreans, as they bring back the history of Japan's militarism.

His perspective of women, revealed through the lyrics he wrote, is also controversial. Just a few examples of his lyrics go like the following. For the song Dear my teacher, he wrote, 'I'm easy to break, hold me carefully, teach me with the textbook method.' In the song Teacher Teacher, 'It's okay since you're younger than my papa, you're sexy enough, I've always been taught, but now I'll teach you now.' For the song, Don't take off my sailor clothes, 'Don't take off my sailor clothes, not right now, please be patient, it's boring to be a virgin on a date, mama and papa don't know I'm sleeping out tomorrow night.'

Facing fans' strong protest, BigHit announced on September 15, that they are aware of fans' concern and are discussing the issue. In the end, they decided to cancel the collaboration.

▶ Below is the full text of BigHit Entertainment's official statement.

Hello. This is BigHit Entertainment.

We'd like to make an announcement regarding the Japanese single album.

Due to production reasons, changes have been made to the tracks that were to be featured on the Japanese single album releasing in November. We apologize for the inconvenience.

(Before change)

1. Bird

2. FAKE LOVE - Japanese ver.

3. Airplane pt. 2 - Japanese ver.

(After change)

1. FAKE LOVE - Japanese ver.

2. Airplane pt. 2 - Japanese ver.

3. IDOL (Remix)

4. FAKE LOVE - Japanese ver. (Remix)

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

