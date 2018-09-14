Hollywood Stars MAX MINGHELLA & ELLE FANNING Says They're Obsessed with BTS

Hollywood stars Elle Fanning and Max Minghella spoke about their love about BTS.

He loves V and has even been learning DNA's dance moves!

On September 9, America's television channel MTV released an interview they had with the two at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Here, they showed off their affection for BTS.

The one who started the obsession was Minghella. When the host asked the two, "Do you share the BTS obsession?", Fanning answered, "Yes, he(Minghella) has introduced me to BTS."

According to her, Minghella is a bigger fan of BTS than herself, and he's obsessed with V. "He loves V. He's focused on learning the dance moves of 'DNA'," she said, making everyone burst into laughter.

Dylan O'Brien was the major cause for the start of his obsession. O'Brien is an actor who became famous in Korea for the film Maze Runner.

Minghella explained, "I blame Dylan O'Brien for this. He was the person who introduced me to BTS."

He then described how severe this obsession was for him. "It's not been a good thing for anybody in my life. I'm deeply obsessed. It has been my main focus. It was detrimental to the editorial of this film, to be honest. I was very distracted."

When the MC asked if he'd want to direct a concert film or a documentary on BTS, Minghella delightedly responded, "I would love to do a Jon Chu-esque tour live (film). That would be great."

Watch the interview from below!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

