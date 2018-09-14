"Worldwide Celeb" BLACKPINK JISOO·ROSÉ Took Proof Shot With Selena Gomez

The group BLACKPINK's member JISOO and ROSÉ met world pop star, Selena Gomez.

Wow! They look gorgeous!

On September 12 afternoon, fashion magazine Grazia Korea posted a photo of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, who met at a fashion show in New York via their official SNS Instagram.

In the photo, JISOO, ROSÉ and Selena Gomez are standing in a row and smiling brightly.

JISOO and ROSÉ met Selena Gomez at the Coach 2019 S/S fashion show at Pier94 in New York.

JISOO wore a red dress with a black see-through decoration in the arms, and Selena Gomez highlighted splendor with a dazzling golden dress. ROSÉ also showed a mysterious charm with a blue costume that matches well with her white skin and blond hair.

Selena Gomez, who is exposing hot existence after hot debut with Barney & Friends in 2002, is processing collaboration with Coach since the fall 2017 collection.

BLACKPINK, who debuted in August 2016, was greatly loved with their songs such as BOOMBAYA, WHISTLE and AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST and will hold their solo concert for two days at the Olympic Gymnastics Stadium from November 10 to 11.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com