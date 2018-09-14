"Real Unexpected Friendship"...BLACKPINK Took Proof Shot With GD's Ex-Girlfiend

On September 13, a member of BLACKPINK, ROSÉ posted a photo and stated "with these lovely onnies" on her Instagram.

How are they related?!

The proof shot was taken with same BLACKPINK member JISOO and the model Mizuhara Kiko.

In the photo, three of them are smiling brightly towards the camera and seems very friendly.

Fans are surprised at their unexpected encounters and said, "Kiko seems close with all YG artists".

Meanwhile, MizuharaKiko also posted the same photo on her Instagram and showed off her friendship with BLACKPINK.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

