1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

CUBE ENTERTAINMENT says, "HyunA and E'Dawn have not left Agency Yet... Still Discussing"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from CUBE ENTERTAINMENT

Photo from CUBE ENTERTAINMENT

Since CUBE ENTERTAINMENT has officially announced that they will kick off HyunA and Pentagon's E'Dawn, but the development of the incident is being watched because the agency's senior executives changed their official stance and said it is not confirmed and needs final mediation.

What's wrong with CUBE!!!!!!

On September 13, according to the senior executive of Cube Entertainment, "We are negotiating about HyunA and E'Dawn's dismissal, but it is not been confirmed yet".

On the same day morning, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT distributed a press release stating that the trust relationship with HyunA and E'Dawn were broken so the agency cannot keep the relationship.

About this, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT's senior executive said, "Since the opinions of the artists are also important, this issue should be carefully decided" and "Dismissal is still not decided and the agency representatives are now under the discussion. We will reflect the artists' opinions as much as possible".

HyunA and E'Dawn caught attention since their dating scandal made a headline. Later, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT said, "It is a groundless rumor". However, right after CUBE ENTERTAINMENT announced the official position, HyunA immediately reversed the statement and acknowledged her relationship with E'Dawn via SNS. Later, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT stopped all the HyunA and E'Dawn's promotions.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT