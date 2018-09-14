CUBE ENTERTAINMENT says, "HyunA and E'Dawn have not left Agency Yet... Still Discussing"

Since CUBE ENTERTAINMENT has officially announced that they will kick off HyunA and Pentagon's E'Dawn, but the development of the incident is being watched because the agency's senior executives changed their official stance and said it is not confirmed and needs final mediation.

On September 13, according to the senior executive of Cube Entertainment, "We are negotiating about HyunA and E'Dawn's dismissal, but it is not been confirmed yet".

On the same day morning, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT distributed a press release stating that the trust relationship with HyunA and E'Dawn were broken so the agency cannot keep the relationship.

About this, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT's senior executive said, "Since the opinions of the artists are also important, this issue should be carefully decided" and "Dismissal is still not decided and the agency representatives are now under the discussion. We will reflect the artists' opinions as much as possible".

HyunA and E'Dawn caught attention since their dating scandal made a headline. Later, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT said, "It is a groundless rumor". However, right after CUBE ENTERTAINMENT announced the official position, HyunA immediately reversed the statement and acknowledged her relationship with E'Dawn via SNS. Later, CUBE ENTERTAINMENT stopped all the HyunA and E'Dawn's promotions.

