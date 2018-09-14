1 읽는 중

WATCH: EXO's KAI Drops Mysterious Video of Him Showing Jaw-Dropping Dance Moves

Photo from Instagram Screenshot

A video EXO's Kai uploaded on his Instagram on September 13, is heightening fans' expectation.

Maybe it's a spoiler for their comeback!!

All kinds of guesses are pouring from fans, as the video was uploaded just when EXO's comeback countdown has begun,

On September 13, Kai uploaded a black and white video without any caption.

In the video, Kai is sitting in a corner of a salon, in which a bar is located on the left side and a small piano on the right. He's dressed in well-fitted suits and a baseball cap. As the music starts playing, he emerges from the chair, gets into the rhythm, and soon shows a powerful and dynamic dance performance.

Fans who saw this video are raving about his dance skills; "The most amazing performance I've seen since birth", "He is the best dancer in South Korea", "His body is not that of a human's. It's not enough to describe him merely as a good dancer!"

About the stage he danced on, most fans are speculating that it's a filming set for EXO's upcoming music video. And assuming from Kai's outfits, dance, and stage decoration, they are predicting that EXO will come back with a sexy, masculine concept.

The clip is garnering much attention, to the extent of drawing almost 1 million views when it's only been 14 hours since the video was posted.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

