ABC News' Astonished "BTS Drew Overnight Waiting Lines of Hundreds of Fans"

Photo from BTS official site

Photo from BTS official site

The ARMYs' passionate interest in the group BTS continues throughout the tour.

Whoa! I wish I can go there too!

On September 12(local time), U.S ABC7 News focused on covering the front of the Oakland Oracle Arena venue where the BTS' LOVE YOURSELF concert held.

Photo from ABC7 Eyewitness News Twitter

Photo from ABC7 Eyewitness News Twitter

It was reported in the morning news, but from early in the morning, the waiting line was about 160m long and captured the moment of the fans standing on the helicopter.

Photo from ABC7 Eyewitness News Twitter

Photo from ABC7 Eyewitness News Twitter

One fan said, "I saw LA concert but I couldn't buy a T-shirt. Because goods were sold out very quickly, I came back to this place" and "I spent about $900 on BTS merchandise". Also, another fan said, "Wednesday is the concert but I came here on Monday night and waited" and showed expectancy even they stood up for two nights.

ABC News said, "While they were waiting, fans watched BTS' video via YouTube or searched BTS Twitter account" and "Fans' enthusiastic love is amazing".

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

