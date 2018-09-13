1 읽는 중

A Dance Team Staff Who was Deeply Touched by XIUMIN's Personality

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin and his staff's text messages gathered great interests of the public.

"A close friend of mine has been complimenting Xiumin for over a month"

One netizen posted a screenshot of her text messages exchanged with her close friend (oppa) on the online community, with an explanation "One of my close acquaintance talks about Xiumin everytime he drinks."

This anonymous 'Xiumin lover' is presumed to be a member of Xiumin's dance team who went on the stage together. He was being overly affectionate by calling Xiumin by his real name Min Suk and even having his profile photo taken together with Xiumin.

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin lover: He's really sweet

Until now, I've worked with numbers of celebrities
But this is my first time talking like this, right?

Writer: Gosh. Okay, I get it. But do you recognize yourself talking about him for a month?

Xiumin lover: Although celebrities can be kind, there always was some kind of line in between them and I but
Minsuk hyung was different
He treated me like no other people
He really is a good person

Writer: Yes yes. You said it yesterday too.
Stop talking and send me the thing I asked you before.

Photo from Online Community

Xiumin lover: I miss Minsuk hyung

Writer: Hey crazy dude, why are you doing this again? Are you drunk at this time?
You sent me that photo more than a hundred times.

Xiumin Lover:
He always was the first to arrive at the practice
There's reason for his success
Hey **, work hard

Writer:
Yeah~ Right~
Tell me when you're sober. I'll be out by 5

Xiumin Lover: He listened to the stories of our team members one by one, took care of us until the end and always said thank you

The writer who've uploaded her conversation with this "Xiumin lover" guy said "I also am a fan of Xiumin, but was too tired after listening to him talking about the same thing over and over for a month. Aside from these messages, he also mentioned many more happenings with Xiumin. Up until now, he has been working with many other celebrities, but seeing him talking about Xiumin everytime he gets drunk, Xiumin must have really good personality."

People who've taken a look at these text messages responded "Everyone talks good about Xiumin. Even the company staffs, and part-time workers. Xiumin must be a good guy, for sure."

It's been said that Xiumin's outstanding visual commensurate with his attentive personality. However, this episode has confirmed once again that he is a warm-hearted and considerate person not only to celebrities but also to the general public.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

