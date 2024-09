A singer Sandara Park showed extraordinary airport fashion.

That extraordinary fashion looks great on her!

On September 13, Sandara Park uploaded two photos with a caption stating, "See you soon!!! From Incheon to Taipei" on her Instagram.

In the photos, Sandara showed the avant-garde fashion by wearing a black coat that has a unique texture and notable zipper decoration.

Sandara caught attention by posing confidently without concerning others.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com