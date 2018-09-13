GOO HARA Assaulting Boyfriend and Police Dispatched....Claims 'Two-Sided Violence'

Goo Hara(27), a member of girl group KARA, is under suspicion by police due to assaulting her boyfriend.

According to the Gangnam Police Station, 112 reports was received that Goo Hara assaulted her boyfriend "A"(27) at the Gangnam-gu Nonhyun-dong villa at about 12:30 a.m. on September 13. But Goo Hara claimed that it was two-sided violence.

Reportedly, Goo Hara had a dispute with her boyfriend "A", who asked to break up.

A police officer said, "The police dispatched to the spot to grasp the situation. However, currently, they are not investigating the situation" and "We will schedule with them for the investigation".

