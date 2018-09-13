HYUNA and PENTAGON's E'DAWN Have Been Kicked Out of Cube Entertainment

HyunA and PENTAGON's E'Dawn have been kicked out of the agency.

Wow it's shocking..

The two idols have been met with harsh criticism from Korean fans since revealing their relationship which had gone for over 2 years.

While the conflicting opinions of the couple and Cube Entertainment have resulted in the halt of the promotion of two, Cube Entertainment on September 13 eventually announced the kick out of HyunA and E'Dawn.

Cube Entertainment issued a statement saying:

"This is Cube Entertainment.

Cube Entertainment has officially decided to remove our artists HyunA and E'Dawn from the label.

When managing our artists, the company has worked with faith and trust in each other as the main priority.

After numerous discussions, it is with great pain that we have come to the conclusion that it will prove difficult for us to rebuild the broken loyalty and trust between these two artists, HyunA and E'Dawn; so their removal has been decided.

We sincerely thank fans who have been with the two artists all this time.

Thank you".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

