1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

HYUNA and PENTAGON's E'DAWN Have Been Kicked Out of Cube Entertainment

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

HyunA and PENTAGON's E'Dawn have been kicked out of the agency.

Wow it's shocking..

The two idols have been met with harsh criticism from Korean fans since revealing their relationship which had gone for over 2 years.

While the conflicting opinions of the couple and Cube Entertainment have resulted in the halt of the promotion of two, Cube Entertainment on September 13 eventually announced the kick out of HyunA and E'Dawn.

Cube Entertainment issued a statement saying:

"This is Cube Entertainment.

Cube Entertainment has officially decided to remove our artists HyunA and E'Dawn from the label.

When managing our artists, the company has worked with faith and trust in each other as the main priority.

After numerous discussions, it is with great pain that we have come to the conclusion that it will prove difficult for us to rebuild the broken loyalty and trust between these two artists, HyunA and E'Dawn; so their removal has been decided.

We sincerely thank fans who have been with the two artists all this time.

Thank you".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT