The Thing that BTS V Buys Whenever He Goes Abroad

In 2017, after BTS traveled Hawaii together, they revealed the story via reality program BTS BON VOYAGE SEASON 2.

While BTS members were enjoying the fun trip, the thing caught attention was V's T-shirt.

Even when he is riding a motorcycle,

Even he is talking,

Even he is fishing,

He was wearing a white t-shirt, which has the shape and letters of Hawaii Island on it, and that undoubtedly shows he is a Hawaii tourist.

Seems like it is V's habit that he buys costume or souvenirs that symbols the places wherever he goes.

When V went to Sipan for shooting, earlier this year

Even T-shirt

Even cap

He is almost like Saipan honorary ambassador.

Seems like he is fall in love with Saipan.

Also, recently in Los Angeles, U.S for their concert

LA logo has expectably appeared

According to J-Hope's testimony, V is collecting hats by cities.

