The Thing that BTS V Buys Whenever He Goes Abroad

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In 2017, after BTS traveled Hawaii together, they revealed the story via reality program BTS BON VOYAGE SEASON 2.

OMG isn't he so cute?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While BTS members were enjoying the fun trip, the thing caught attention was V's T-shirt.

Even when he is riding a motorcycle,

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even he is talking,

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even he is fishing,

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He was wearing a white t-shirt, which has the shape and letters of Hawaii Island on it, and that undoubtedly shows he is a Hawaii tourist.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Seems like it is V's habit that he buys costume or souvenirs that symbols the places wherever he goes.

When V went to Sipan for shooting, earlier this year

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even T-shirt

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Even cap

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He is almost like Saipan honorary ambassador.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Seems like he is fall in love with Saipan.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Also, recently in Los Angeles, U.S for their concert

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

LA logo has expectably appeared

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

According to J-Hope's testimony, V is collecting hats by cities.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

