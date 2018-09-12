BTS' V Resembles a Siberian Husky, Which Means His Character and Life Would Be…



A few days ago, BTS scored No.1 on 'Billboard 200'. It was their second time topping this chart. On Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, they ranked No.11. It's a 'dream scene' for even singers based in Europe and America. For Asian artists, it almost seemed impossible.



But how was it possible for BTS? Of course, there must have been thousands of factors in their success, but from a fresh point of view, how about analyzing their fortune through 'physiognomy'? (Physiognomy is a practice of assessing a person's character or personality from their outer appearance, especially the face)



A physiognomist explains that, just like our faces, there are certain lineaments to people's voices too! They can be referred to as 'physiognomy of voices', and of course, for singers, their voices' physiognomy can hugely affect their success. VoomVoom introduces to you, analysis on each BTS member's face and voice physiognomy, suggested by an expert in this field!

Any woman will have her legs feeling weak when V calls and simply says, "Hello~" <- This physiognomist knows so well!!

V has the physiognomy of a Siberian Husky, which has a loyal personality and beautiful figure. People with the face of Siberian Huskies, strive as hard as they can to fulfill their assigned mission. As they're clever, they easily find out methods needed to achieve their goals.

They also have great sociability. Siberian huskies get along well with anybody. They are playful, and they make others feel comfortable.

V's voice physiognomy has a unique charm that can captivate the listener's heart. Any woman will have her legs feeling weak when V calls and simply says, "Hello~". His voice also has the physiognomy that gives faith and which indicates that he'll become mature early.

By Baek Jae Kwon (Physiognomist) and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

