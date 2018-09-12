Sweet Boss V First Came to Jang Moonbok, Who was Being Laughed After Appeared on 'Superstar K'.

The person who came first for Jang Moonbok, who was being laughed as 'Hiptongryung' (Hip-hop president) after appeared on SuperstarK 2 was BTS V.

On the recent various online communities and SNS, a post that sheds new light on singer Jang Moonbok and BTS V's friendship caught hot attention.

During the previous SBS Power FM Choi Hwajung's Power Time broadcasting, which was broadcasted on January 2, Jang Moonbok appeared and mentioned the story how he could become a friend with BTS V.

Jang Moonbok and V were in a different classroom but in the same high school and their first meeting was in the restroom.

Jang Moonbok showed off an episode with V and said, "I first met V at the restroom. At that time, he first came to me and said, "I watched the broadcast that you appeared!" and cheered me up".

At that time, Jang Moonbok was being laughed as 'Hiptongryung' by people and became famous because of his unique rap such as repeating "check! check!" while SuperstarK 2 broadcasting.

Nevertheless, V first came to Jang Moonbok and showed his warm personality and gave a message of cheer to Jang Moonbok which was proving his upright personality.

To men's deep friendship has been continued ever since.

Two years ago, V posted a photo of girl-like person's back and stated, "It is good to see you in 5 years" on official BTS SNS account.

About 10 minutes later, V caused a laugh at his account by revealing a photo of Jang Moonbok's face with the phrase, "Isn't it Moonbok? #check".

Even though it was a short moment, but the identity of the woman who caused controversy among the fans was nothing but Jang Moonbok.

Netizens who watched this post commented, "V has not only the handsome face but also perfect personality", "I remember laughing at seeing that photos uploaded to SNS at the time", and "Both are so cute".

