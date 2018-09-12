TYRA BANKS·HEIDI KLUM Drops Proof Shots with BTS at 'America's Got Talent' Backstage

Leaving just one day before BTS' appearance on America's Got Talent, proof shots of them and foreign celebrities are pouring.

BTS made the crowd go wild once again!

On September 12(local time), BTS will appear and perform on America's popular audition program, America's Got Talent(AGT).

And just one day before, AGT and its casts are heightening the excitement by uploading pictures of BTS.

One of the judges, Heidi Klum, posted on her social media, a photo of her taking selfies with BTS members and added captions saying, "#BTSonAGT happens tomorrow night! I'm so excited for BTS!"

The show's host, Tyra Banks, dropped a short video of her dancing IDOL's choreography along with the seven members. Previously when BTS' appearance on the show was first reported, she expressed her affection for BTS, by writing, "My fierce superstars BTS are performing on AGT next Wednesday night!!!!"

Living up to everyone's expectations, it looks like BTS totally rocked the stage at the pre-recording site of AGT, which took place on September 11(local time). From the video clips fans uploaded, wild fan-chants and cheers can be heard as BTS is performing IDOL on the stage.

Check out the clips and get a glimpse of their stage before the official broadcast!

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com