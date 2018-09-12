JIMIN Resembles a Hawk, Which Means His Character and Life Would Be…

A few days ago, BTS scored No.1 on 'Billboard 200'. It was their second time topping this chart. On Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, they ranked No.11. It's a 'dream scene' for even singers based in Europe and America. For Asian artists, it almost seemed impossible.

Here's why JIMIN has strong and soft charisma

But how was it possible for BTS? Of course, there must have been thousands of factors in their success, but from a fresh point of view, how about analyzing their fortune through 'physiognomy'? (Physiognomy is a practice of assessing a person's character or personality from their outer appearance, especially the face)

A physiognomist explains that, just like our faces, there are certain lineaments to people's voices too! They can be referred to as 'physiognomy of voices', and of course, for singers, their voices' physiognomy can hugely affect their success. VoomVoom introduces to you, analysis on each BTS member's face and voice physiognomy, suggested by an expert in this field!



JIMIN has guts and is attractive 'hawk ideal face'.

Hawks never eat dead meat and swayed by surroundings but they have a clear identity.

When hawks are not hunting, they are calm and quiet. However, when the hunting begins, their charisma overwhelm the opponent.

Their ability to cope with situations is an advantage.

JIMIN has a voice physiognomy that built in the strong and soft charisma, which is like an adult who knows to abstain from time to time.

It is luckier because JIMIN has good concentration and consistent face physiognomy and voice physiognomy.

By Baek Jae Kwon (Physiognomist) and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

