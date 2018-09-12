RM Resembles a Leopard, Which Means His Character and Life Would Be…



A few days ago, BTS scored No.1 on 'Billboard 200'. It was their second time topping this chart. On Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, they ranked No.11. It's a 'dream scene' for even singers based in Europe and America. For Asian artists, it almost seemed impossible.



But how was it possible for BTS? Of course, there must have been thousands of factors in their success, but from a fresh point of view, how about analyzing their fortune through 'physiognomy'? (Physiognomy is a practice of assessing a person's character or personality from their outer appearance, especially the face)



A physiognomist explains that, just like our faces, there are certain lineaments to people's voices too! They can be referred to as 'physiognomy of voices', and of course, for singers, their voices' physiognomy can hugely affect their success. VoomVoom introduces to you, analysis on each BTS member's face and voice physiognomy, suggested by an expert in this field!

Oooh, this analysis sounds so accurate!

RM has a charismatic physiognomy of a 'leopard'. Leopard, which is a carnivore, is a wild beast. Those who have a face of leopards are mostly in the politics, the prosecution, and military.

Leopard faces working in sports or entertainment are mostly leaders in the field, such as directors or lead roles. Being born with high intelligence and lots of talents, they live their life as a leader. Once they are focused on something, they commit themselves until they achieve their goals.

RM's physiognomy of voice is also full of charisma like a leopard. His voice and face physiognomy correspond to each other very well, which completes a physiognomy that will let him acquire everything he desires.

By Baek Jae Kwon (Physiognomist) and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

