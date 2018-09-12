JIN Resembles a Deer That Means His Character and Life Would be…

A few days ago, BTS scored No.1 on 'Billboard 200'. It was their second time topping this chart. On Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, they ranked No.11. It's a 'dream scene' for even singers based in Europe and America. For Asian artists, it almost seemed impossible.



But how was it possible for BTS? Of course, there must have been thousands of factors in their success, but from a fresh point of view, how about analyzing their fortune through 'physiognomy'? (Physiognomy is a practice of assessing a person's character or personality from their outer appearance, especially the face)



A physiognomist explains that, just like our faces, there are certain lineaments to people's voices too! They can be referred to as 'physiognomy of voices', and of course, for singers, their voices' physiognomy can hugely affect their success. VoomVoom introduces to you, analysis on each BTS member's face and voice physiognomy, suggested by an expert in this field!

"He lacks in detailed skills but..."

Jin has a physiognomy of a spotted deer. Like this herbivore animal, a physiognomist sees Jin as the good-hearted and gentle person.

Deers are always pure and innocent. Even when they had to make themselves suffer, they never give anyone a hard time. And because a spotted deer lacks in detailed skills, this 'spotted deer' type of person always ends up sharing corny dad jokes everytime he tries to act humorously.

Moreover, when deer finds his friends having a fight, he does nothing but simply stares at them with a thought 'What's going on with them?'

Jin's sacred image is pure and clean. He possesses an innocent spirit. He has this sweet, mellow voice when he sings sharp. Nevertheless, it would be even better if he gains more strength.

By Baek Jae Kwon(Physiognomist) and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

