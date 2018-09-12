Little ARMY, Who Was a Little Shy to Take a Photo With BTS JUNGKOOK

A photo that BTS's JUNGKOOK took with little ARMY fascinated fans.

What a cute boy!

Since September 7 U.S Los Angeles Staples Center performance, BTS started LOVE YOURSELF WORLD TOUR.

BTS prepared event studio for their fans, ARMY and processed various spectacles and events around the concert hall.

Among them, the place which was selected a lot from ARMYs was definitely a photo studio booth.

This is the place where fans can take a photo with BTS members' hologram and print out.

However, because the line was too long, it had difficulty with progressing event.

Therefore, BigHit entertainment decided to take early applications and raffle the winners.

Out of lots of applicants, lucky winners uploaded a photo taken with BTS on their SNS and showed off their happy time.

Among the lucky winners, there was a little ARMY who caught attention and gained popularity at once with his shy pose and facial expression.

Also, among the 7 BTS member, little ARMY picked JUNGKOOK with his little hand and seemed like he satisfied with this selection and made bright smile.

Even though little ARMY who neatly put hands together seemed a little shy and tension, his bashful but bright smile upgraded his cuteness.

Little ARMY's shy figure that seems he doesn't know that JUNGKOOK, who took a photo together with him is a hologram, fascinated many ARMYs' hearts.

After fans saw this photo, they said, "He is so cute!", "Seems like he is shy!", "Kids are always cute".

Meanwhile, BTS who even enthuses U.S kids began the LOVE YOURSELF world tour in August with Seoul concert.

Also, until February 2019, BTS will have 33 concerts in the 16 cities such as North America, Europe, Japan, and etc.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

