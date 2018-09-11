1 읽는 중

BigHit Entertainment's Enterprise Value is Presumed to be Over $2.5 Billion

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Hana Financial on September 11 presumed BigHit Entertainment's enterprise value to be over $2.2 billion.

Can't even think of how big $2.5 Billion is...

Lee Ki Hoon researcher reported "BigHit's 2018 sales projections and business profits are respectively $210 million and $70 million. The album sales have increased from 2.7 million copies from last year to 4.5 million copies of this year August, estimating 5 million copies for the whole year.

He analyzed, "Considering that U.S' Youtube Hits are the greatest among all countries, their overseas sales will be much bigger. If the price earning ratio(PER) of 30 times and 40 times are applied to the net profits, the market capitalization would result in around $1.7 billion to $2.2 billion."

And he added, "BigHit's 2019 business profits and net profits are expected to be respectively $110 million and $80 million."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

