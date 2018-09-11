1 읽는 중

Lee Seung-gi Have Never Been Asked Out By a Female Entertainer

Photo from SBS My Little Old Boy screenshot

A singer Lee Seung-gi confessed that he never been asked out by a female entertainer.

I can't believe it!

On September 9, Lee Seung-gi adverted SBS-TV My Little Old Boy as a guest.

On that day, Seo Janghoon asked Lee Seung-gi, "Is it true that you never been asked out by a female entertainer?".

Photo from SBS My Little Old Boy screenshot

Then, Lee Seung-gi replied, "Yes, it is real. Some people were asked out by more than 10 female entertainers..." and wondered, "How should I do in order to be like them?"

Photo from SBS My Little Old Boy screenshot

About a question, "How did you meet ladies until now?", Lee Seung-gi replied, " I asked them out first".

Photo from SBS My Little Old Boy screenshot

Then Tony An's mother said, "It's because you look like a  high school student."

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

