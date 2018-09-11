PHOTOS: Who Are the So-Called Newly Rising 'Queen of Slender Waist'?

BLACKPINK members are well-known for their Barbie dolls like proportion and body curves. All 4 members have long, straight arms and legs, small face, and slender waist.

How are these mannequin bodies even possible?

However among them all, Rosé and Lisa have the waist that might snap under a bit of weight.

Particularly Rosé aroused a suspicion on whether her waist is 19-inch, although she confirmed that it isn't true.

Previously when she guested on MBC's King of Mask Singer, she said "I'm also a person. I asked my stylist and she said my waist is 24 inch."

Let's go take a look at their uniquely slender waists that are even more unrealistic on their stage outfits.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

