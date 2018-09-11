1 읽는 중

Photo: Baekhyun Returned Back to the Beginning of His Debut???

The group EXO's BAEKHYUN showed off historical young-looking beauty.

OMG, isn't he so hot?

Recently, he had a concert at the Incheon SKY Festival.

BAEKHYUN was wearing a tropical shirt with calm black hair and showed solid stage manner as usual.

Especially, on that day, fans made a comment about BACKHYUN saying, "He returned back to his youth".

He caught attention with young-looking appearance than usual.

One fan said, "I could see the BAEKHYUN's baby face again that looks like at the time of his debut".

In fact, this year, BAEHYUN is 27 years old but he seems to be comparable with the current high school students.

So, I collected the photos of current BAEKHYUN and BAEKHYUN at the beginning of the debut.

BAEKHYUN is now 27 in 2018 and at the beginning of debut, he was 21 in 2012.

Let's see together!

2012

2018

2012

2018

2012

2018

2012

2018

2012

2018 

2012

2018

2012

2018

2012

2018

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

