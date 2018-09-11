BLACKPINK LISA's Airport Fashion That Looks Prettier than a Doll

BLACKPINK LISA's doll-like appearance on her way to the airport made a headline.

Gorgeous LISA!

In the morning on September 8, LISA departed to the New York via Incheon International airport.

After she arrived, on September 12, LISA will attend the Michael Kors 19 S/S collection show

As a BLACKPINK member who became a style icon right after their debut, LISA's airport fashion was also caught attention with wearable but refined outfit.

LISA, who represented comfortable look with jeans and white sneakers, pulled up her style more with stud decorated black jacket and boasted perfect styling.

LISA recently completed BLACKPINK's first mini album SQUARE UP promotion successfully and raised next album's expectation.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

