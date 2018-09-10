QUIZ: How Far Do You Know About Kpop Male Idols?

1 읽는 중

Photo from Instagram (left), online community (right)

Popularity, wealth, love, etc...

Level 1? 2? 3??

There are lots of things that follow when you succeed as an idol member.
However, it isn't that simple to come to fame among flooding Kpop groups.

In the midst of respective idol groups, here is a quick test where you can check your knowledge on how deep your Kpop love spreads.

Level 1:

Photo from online community

Hwang Min Hyun (NU'EST & Wanna One) - Sandeul (B1A4) - Yook Sung Jae (BTOB) - Zico (Block B) - Taemin (SHINee)
Woo Young (2PM) - V (BTS) - Ong Seong Wu (Wanna One) - Xiumin (EXO) - Lee Gi Kwang (Highlight)

Level 2:

Photo from online community

Jaehyun (NCT) - Mark (GOT7) - Hyungwon (MONSTA X) - Mingyu (Seventeen) -  Hyunjin (Stray Kids)
Ju-ne (iKON) - Sung Yeol (INFINITE) - Jinho (PENTAGON) - Dowoon (Day6) - Hyuk (VIXX)

Level 3:

Photo from online community

Youngjae (B.A.P) - Chan (A.C.E & UNB) - Raehwan (BIGSTAR) - Seung Sik (VICTON) - Jibeom (Golden Child)
MJ (Astro) - Hangyul (IM) - J-Us (ONF) - Ungjae (IMFACT) - Yoonsan (HOTSHOT)

So, what's the result? How far have you gone?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

