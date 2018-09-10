1 읽는 중

사회

BTS JIMIN Even Caught a Pop Singer's Heart by Unconcernedly Flipping Mic

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

BTS's member JIMIN caught attention with fancy mic performance.

JIMIN! You're so full of charm!

When U.K band group One Direction's member Liam Payne saw JIMIN's performance, he was amazed.

From last September 5 (local time), to 6, and 8, BTS held LOVE YOURSELF world tour concerts for three days at Staples Center in Los Angeles, U.S.

During the LA concert, BTS represented So What stage which has impressive fun rhythm.

Then, at the latter half part of So What stage, JIMIN caught attention by flipping microphone splendidly.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Even though it was a fleeting moment, fans enthusiastically praised JIMIN's unconcerned but cool performance.

After the concert, one fan uploaded the moment on Twitter and tagged Liam Payne who usually represents microphone performance on the stage.

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

The fan mentioned, "I want him to have a mic flip duel with Liam Payne".

Later, after Liam Payne saw this Tweet, he humorously joked and commented, "Nah he wins, I'm out".

Later, the video that contains JIMIN's performance and Liam's comment have quickly shared and made a hot issue among the fans.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

