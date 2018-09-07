The Anchor of BTS, Leader RM's Touching Episodes

BTS leader RM evoked impression by boasting perfect leader's aspects.

Recently in the various online communities, and SNS, a post that contains BTS RM's traces is making a headline.

It is because, RM who called as BTS's anchor, regularly showed true leader's aspects since BTS's debut.

A year ago, during the dinner time, RM encouraged up the members' wills by saying, "After completing our goals, we should not say what should we do now. I think we got a lucky ticket to go to the place where others have never been to and do what others could not do".

During the interview with one press company, RM got a question that, "what is your role in the group?", and he said, "My role is to staying one step behind the members."

He also said it is a leader's role that who silently sets up the base for the members so they can exhibit their talents.

Through the interview, RM revealed perfect aspects as a leader.

Also, in the BTS's handwriting profile which written for celebrating the 5th anniversary of their debut, RM's warm heart was sparkling.

Through the 'Something you want to tell BTS' corner, RM stated, "Enough. But because you guys are enough, you guys can do more. This is not the end of our journey. We will keep going on" and encouraged members.

Besides, before the domestic concert in the past, RM said, "Let's do exactly what we prepared. As fans operosely came to see us, we should show them something" and build teamwork.

Members appreciate a lot to RM, who is boasting perfect aspects of the leader.

Via WINGS concept book, V said, "RM always takes responsibilities for the bad things by himself, but shares good things with everyone. In that process, he probably got hurt but never revealed and bear everything by himself".

Also, during the one Japanese broadcasting, J-Hope said that even though RM and he are in the same age, RM deserves a lot of respects and I admire his leadership.

Netizens who saw the post revealed hot responses by commenting, "In the success of BTS, there were RM's contributions," "The team that goes up and up always has a reason", and "RM I really respect you and love you!"

Meanwhile, starting from LA Staples Center concert which held on September 5, BTS will go on to New York, London, Berlin, Tokyo and meet the ARMYs from the all over the world.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

