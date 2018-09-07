The Very First Word of SUGA and J-HOPE When They Took a Bite of Philippines' Local Food Was…

BTS' Suga and J-Hope on May 5, last year had a V LIVE with a title 'Hwagae Market: Coming to the Philippines".

And why did they feel so shy at first when they turned on the V LIVE??

As more fans began to join the V LIVE, Suga and J-Hope soon felt shy of their appearance without any makeup. They talked to each other "I didn't shave. We shouldn't go near the camera. It's dangerous. Are we okay with this?" However, they looked great as usual.

And these two started to eat Philippines' local food in their hotel room.



SUGA: "I might be the only in BTS, who isn't particular about what I eat."

J-HOPE: "Yeah~ You are the only one who can eat almost anything."

SUGA: "I look like someone who's picky about food, but actually I can eat anything in the world."

In the middle of talking, Suga suddenly seemed like he ate something sour. Then he continued, "RM can't eat this kind of spice, but for me, I guess I like the food of all nations~ That's why our staffs often say that no one should eat the food Suga recommends because he says everything is tasty."

J-HOPE: "Yes, he (hyung) really liked the food yesterday too."

Suga said "I am eating well these days" and after a little while, they said they ate about 200 shrimps just in 5 days in the Philippines.



SUGA: "It's our fifth day in the Philippines, and we ate more than 200 shrimps. I'm not kidding. We ate shrimps more than rice."





J-HOPE: "I like shrimp the best."





And they continued enjoying the local foods while were amazed by the taste.

Why don't we take a look at their V LIVE?

▶https://www.vlive.tv/video/29424

