Adorable Truth Behind Why BTS' V Drops Down Alone During Choreography

BTS' V's unique(?) Achilles tendon is drawing smiles from his fans.

Even his physical trait is cute!!!

When BTS members were squat walking in the past, V had confessed, "I can't do that position."

Proving his words, he seems very uncomfortable whenever he has to squat down.

In between choreography, when other members are squatting down with their knees in the air, only V can be seen that he's dropped down to his knees.

In fact, for people with shorter Achilles tendon, squatting position can be uncomfortable. This is also the case for V, and other than a little inconvenience, there's no big problem for them.

Seeing several photos that captured moments of V uncomfortably squatting, netizens are saying, "He's so cute and lovely."

