WATCH: BTS·BLACKPINK's 'Honey-Dripping' Faces When They Got a Love Letter from a Filipino Fan

Did you know that BTS and BLACKPINK cherish Filipino fans a lot? A video clip that complied moments of them mentioning their supporters in the Philippines is getting a lot of views on YouTube.

The moments they noticed Filipino fans!

There was a time when Jennie went live on Naver V Live, and read comments from fans all over the world. And she didn't forget to read one from a Filipino fan!

"Please come to Singapore. Love from Poland. We love you from the Philippines."

BTS also received a letter from a Filipino fan and was deeply impressed.

When they appeared on MBC Every1's Weekly Idol, a love letter from their Filipino fan introduced. This fan spoke in quite fluent Korean, saying, "I am a Bangtan fan living in the Philippines. Namjoonie, are you good at cutting onions yet? Please have a competition with Jin to see how good you are at cutting them." She further added words of support in English, "Hello BTS, and your Filipino ARMYs will always love and support you, I love you, Keep up the good work!"

Hearing this fans' voice, BTS could not hide their touched faces. Even a caption was saying, 'So Touching' went by in Korean.

Considering all these, it seems certain that BTS and BLACKPINK know how much their Filipino fans love them, right? Hope more and more voices from the Philippines can conveyed to them! ♥

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

