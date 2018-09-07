1 읽는 중

Fans' Low-Resolution Phone Camera Wasn't Able to Hide BTS V's Masterpiece-Like Nose

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS on September 6 raised the curtain of LOVE YOURSELF Tour at LA Staples Center.

What can I say more on his visual..?

In front of fans across the globe, the group began performing IDOL as their very first move.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On this day, many fans have shared photos taken at the site via numerous social networks and online communities. And among all, one thing that grabbed the attention of fans was V in the camera. Despite fans' poor camera resolution, V's distinct features pierced through the lens.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Fans who've seen V's photo complimented his visual by responding "He's a born-to-be Idol" "I would never realize time passing when looking at V's face."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS' LOVE YOURSELF Tour lets the group meet in the total of 790,000 fans in 16 different cities. After holding concerts at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, and City Field in New York, the group will move to Europe at the beginning of next year and will wrap up the tour with a big finale in Japan.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

