PARK BOM Finally Said that She Was Not The Reason of 2NE1's Dissolution

Photo from Park Bom&#39;s Instagram

PARK BOM finally responded to the fans who blamed her as a reason for 2NE1's disbandment.

Fans will keep support you BOM!

Photo from Park Bom&#39;s Instagram

On September 3, one fan left a comment on PARK BOM's Instagram video, stating, "You destroyed 2NE1, but I still love you bom :(".

Not only that comment, but there were also many comments that were attacking PARK BOM.

Eventually, PARK BOM who felt the comments were too much for her to handle, so she decided to reply to the feedback and said, "I did not, somebody else did."

Photo from 2ne1 Facebook

In the past November 2016, YG Entertainment officially announced 2NE1's separation.

Even before the official dissolution announcement, 2NE1 already ceased promotion for a long time.

Currently, 2NE1 members are walking separate ways, and PARK BOM recently joined hands with D Nation Entertainment and preparing to release a new album.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

