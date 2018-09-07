1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: BTS' V Instantly Spots His Home Master's Camera and Shoots a Sexy Expression

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS' V showed a special fan service for his fan who always come to cheer for him!

Out of so many cameras, he found his fans' right away!

On August 30, BTS attended the 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards, held at Olympic Gymnastics Arena. At this awards, BTS received the Social Artist award and earned the glory of winning the Daesang(grand prize). Moreover, their triumphant performance of the new song, IDOL, captivated the hearts of many fans.

After this stage, V's extraordinary fanservice went viral on several online communities. It was because of the sexy expression he shot towards the camera of his fansite master.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

While V was posing for the ending, he instantly spotted the camera that was shooting him and gazed into it for a few seconds. It seems as though he wanted to express his thankful feelings for his fans who always come to support him regardless of time and place.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Seeing photos and gifs of this moment, fans are raving, "Is the home master alive?", "V is just so damn handsome", "It's so amazing how he found his home master right away!"

Here are some more moments of BTS members showing adorable poses and faces toward their fans' cameras!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

V and Jimin are each looking into their own home master&#39;s camera, Photo from Online Community

V and Jimin are each looking into their own home master&#39;s camera, Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

