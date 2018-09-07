1 읽는 중

TAEYEON's Current Instagram Situation After Uploading a Photo with EXO Member

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TAEYEON&#39;s Instagram

A photo TAEYEON took with SUHO and uploaded on her SNS is still catching attention.

Stop being mean to TAEYEON!!

On September 18, TAEYEON uploaded a photo taken with SUHO, who adverted as a Gwynplaine, in the musical The Man Who Laughs.

In the photo, TAEYEON and SUHO with Gwynplaine make up were in one angle, but that post was untimely embroiled in controversy.

Photo from TAEYEON&#39;s Instagram

About the photo, fans pointed out that, TAEYEON who had an open relationship with EXO member BAEKHYUN, uploading a photo with other EXO member doesn't look showing enough consideration to fans.

Some people criticized TAEYEON's irrational behavior as a celebrity that she uploaded a photo without considering fans.

Also, some people made a personal attack by commenting hateful comments to TAEYEON and requested to delete the photo.

However, some other people responded that it is possible that colleague belongs in the same agency invite his colleague to the performance and reveal it to cheer up.

TAEYEON's fans are continuously requesting to stop the overextended malicious comment.

Still, on the post TAEYEON uploaded, people are arguing each other via commenting.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

