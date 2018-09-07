BLACKPINK Members' Interview that contrasts to YG's Media Manipulation

Among the fans who like YG entertainment artists, BLACKPINK's recent interview has become a hot issue.

BLACKPINK, you guys are awesome!

A lot of K-pop fans have complained about YG's media manipulation that praises YG artists' achievements but diminishes other agency artists'.

Because of this problem, some fans commented on YG head Yang Hyunsuk's SNS and requested to stop the stubborn media manipulations.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK members' contrasting recent interview with Sports Donga caught attention.

For the question about contrasting with other groups, BLACKPINK members were very humble but represented their own values.

About this interview, fans commented, "Even though it was a provocative question, they replied well with without provoking other fans".

According to BLACKPINK, "Rather than comparing with other groups, we try our best to make up for our flaws. We always feel wistful after performances.

Also, about a question comparing BLACKPINK with same agency group 2NE1, BLACKPINK said, "We belong in the same agency, and went through the same way as trainees. While our members were camp training together for five years, we always promised, 'Let's show our own charms'. When we were trainees, we enlarged our dream by watching 2NE1's stages. It is rather our honor to be compared." and showed modesty.

Then, BLACKPINK also mentioned that they want to become a group who always enjoy what they like, and challenge rather than obsessing only about achievements.

BLACKPINK said, "It is amazing that K-pop is dominating the world as culture content. We are just trying our best to deeply focus on what we like to do rather than trying to fulfill the visible achievement".

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

