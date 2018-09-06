1 읽는 중

To See BTS... People Made a Long Line and Stood Up All Night to See BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Bighit entertainment, SBS news screenshot

As the BTS's world tour began, fans made a long line and stood up for several nights to see the BTS.

Wow...fans' enthusiasms for BTS are amazing!

On September 5 (local time), BTS began the first concert of LOVE YOURSELF world tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles, U.S.

Photo from official BTS site

BTS will hold 33 concerts, which are 790 thousand seat scale for this time's world tour.

Starting from 4 concerts in LA, BTS will go on to all over the world in 16 cities such as New York, London, Berlin, and Tokyo.

According to U.S Billboard, since few days before the BTS concert, some fans pinched tents and waited for the BTS in front of Staples Center.

Photo from KBS news screenshot

Notably, in front of Staples Center, not only American fans but also fans from different countries were camping in front of the concert hall while waiting for BTS.

Photo from KBS news screenshot

Some fans from Nicaragua who planned their travel since a few months before the BTS's LA concert were camping in front of a concert hall for four days and another fan from Portland lined up three days before the show to see BTS.

Besides Billboard, U.S local medias also introduced this unusual moment and had live broadcastings.

On September 5, BTS began to LOVE YOURSELF tour concert at Los Angeles Staples Center, and have

Meanwhile, BTS listed their name on the first place of Billboard 200 chart on September 8 with their recently released repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER.

Also, their title track IDOL's Nicki Minaj featuring version ranked in 11th of Billboard hot 100 on September 8.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

