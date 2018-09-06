1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Responded to the Call of TYRA BANKS♥ They Will Guest on 'America's Got Talent' on September 12

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS confirmed to guest on NBC's world-renowned audition program America's Got Talent.

The famous audition program AGT?? omg

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

In the mouth of BigHit Entertainment as from September 6, BTS will perform on the 13th season of America's Got Talent which set to air on September 12.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

America's Got Talent (AGT) also announced through its official social media that "BTS is blessing the AGT stage next Wednesday."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

A model and the host of the program Tyra Banks tweeted "YOU'RE SHOOK for this reunion, right? My fierce superstars @BTS_twt are performing on @agt next Wednesday night!!!! #BTSonAGT #BTSarmy". While Tyra previously met the group at 2018 Billboard Music Award in May, she mentioned names of each member, requesting their appearance on AGT.

AGT is a contest-like show program where talented people are picked out, and the 13th season has begun since this May.

While BTS topped Billboard for the second time, the group is scheduled to hold their first LOVE YOURSELF world tour concert at Los Angeles Staples Center starting September 5.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT