GRACE LEE to Appear on TV Chosun's New Reality Show 'La La Land'

Grace Lee, a Korean broadcaster working in the Philippines, confirmed her appearance on TV Chosun's new reality show, La La Land - The city dreamers left for.

She's going to reveal the life of an upper-class in the Philippines & her relationship with the former president!

Grace Lee had been at the center of attention for romance rumors with Benigno Aquino III, the former president of the Philippines.

Currently, she's actively working as an entrepreneur who runs a franchise restaurant that records 3 billion won in sales, and a production that trains idols and produces films. She is also waiting for her return to GMA Network, a major national broadcast network in the Philippines.

Staffs of this show explained, "Grace Lee is a successful star in the Philippines who was the first foreigner to work as a news anchor at a Filipino broadcast station. Although she enjoys huge popularity in the Philippines, she decided to appear on our show as she wanted to introduce herself to Korea, her homeland."

They further added, "As she has high awareness in the Philippines, we believe she'll also draw considerable amount of attention in Korea too. Also, we can get a peek into the life of a Filipino upper class, and she'll also open up the full account of her relationship with former president Aquino."

Meanwhile, La La Land is a reality show that observes people who are leading confident lives, searching for their own dreams. Actress Seo Jenoghee's daughter, Seo Dongjoo and Jennifer Lee, the originator of 'bagel girl(woman with baby face and glamorous body)' have also confirmed their appearances on this program.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com