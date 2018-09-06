BTS Nominated for 2 Categories of 2018 People's Choice Awards

BTS has been nominated for the 2018 People's Choice Awards!

Time to vote, ARMYs!

On September 5, People's Choice Awards announced nominees for 43 categories, spreading over areas of broadcast, film, music, and pop culture. BTS has been nominated for two categories which are 'The Group of 2018' and 'Social Celebrity of 2018'.

In particular, for the 'Social Celebrity of 2018' category, BTS will be competing with top celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Chrissy Teigen.

The People's Choice Awards is an annual American awards ceremony held by CBS since 1975, recognizing the people and the work of popular culture. The winners are not determined by judging panels, but by the votes of the general public.

For official voting rules, click here and for the awards FAQ, here! The Nominee Vote will be held from September 5 to September 14, and the top five nominees in each category will become the 5 official finalists. The Finalist Vote will start on September 24 and close on October 19.

Results of the 2018 People's Choice Awards will be revealed on the ceremony held on November 11.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

