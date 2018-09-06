1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Nominated for 2 Categories of 2018 People's Choice Awards

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS has been nominated for the 2018 People's Choice Awards!

Time to vote, ARMYs!

On September 5, People's Choice Awards announced nominees for 43 categories, spreading over areas of broadcast, film, music, and pop culture. BTS has been nominated for two categories which are 'The Group of 2018' and 'Social Celebrity of 2018'.

In particular, for the 'Social Celebrity of 2018' category, BTS will be competing with top celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Chrissy Teigen.

Photo from People&#39;s Choice Awards Homepage Screenshot

Photo from People&#39;s Choice Awards Homepage Screenshot

The People's Choice Awards is an annual American awards ceremony held by CBS since 1975, recognizing the people and the work of popular culture. The winners are not determined by judging panels, but by the votes of the general public.

For official voting rules, click here and for the awards FAQ, here! The Nominee Vote will be held from September 5 to September 14, and the top five nominees in each category will become the 5 official finalists. The Finalist Vote will start on September 24 and close on October 19.

Results of the 2018 People's Choice Awards will be revealed on the ceremony held on November 11.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT