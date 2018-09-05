PHOTOS: Girls Generation Members are Financially Set for Life?

Young, beautiful, and wealthy.

The Young & Pretty & Rich girls!!

While female idols who've debuted young claim themselves that they already made earnings to spend for the rest of their lives from all entertainment-related businesses including advertisements, dramas, films, and any other show programs, the speech and possessions of Girl's Generation members once have gone viral on online communities for their richness at comparatively young age.

Check out these successful ladies below.

Sooyoung

Sunny

Yoona

Tiffany (Taeyeon's gift to Tiffany)

Hyoyeon

Yuri

Taeyeon

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

