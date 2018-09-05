1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: GOT7 Confirmed to Guest on 'Running Man' Ahead of Their Comeback

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @sbs_runningman_sbs

Photo from Instagram @sbs_runningman_sbs

GOT7 confirmed to guest on SBS' Running Man, and this is their second visit to the program since November 2016.

All members will appear on the show! Wait for it Aghase!!

On September 4, Running Man via it's official Instagram account announced the news of GOT7 appearing on the show as a whole group. They've heightened the expectation of fans and audiences by the caption "Guess what GOT7 members did today with Running Man?"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In the released photographs, GOT7 members were spotted with distinct individuality while gazing at the camera. And their fandom 'Aghase' is expecting that the episode will air in the week of the group's comeback, which set for September 17.

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

GOT7 is appearing on Running Man for the first time in almost two years. While the group had a significant presence with great passion during their first visit, fans are greatly anticipating for the episode to air.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT