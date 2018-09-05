"Philippines and Manila Know How to Play and Impress BTS"…BTS' Touching Message Towards Filipino ARMY!

On September 5, BTS' world tour schedule has begun in Los Angeles! In their LOVE YOURSELF world tour, cities in the US, Canada, and the UK are included. Are you feeling sad because they're not coming to your country? But, if you're a Filipino, how about waiting for their visit as you reminisce their 2016 concert in Manila?

"Manila, next time, let's have more fun. Okay?"

On July 30, 2016, BTS held their 2016 BTS LIVE Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa on stage: epilogue concert at Mall of Asia Arena, located in Manila, Philippines. And here, BTS members deeply touched Filipino fans by saying comments in both English and Tagalog. Here's what they said.





"Guys, hands up high if you did come to our Red Bullet concert in Manila last year. Thank you very much. But it doesn't matter if you didn't come. The important thing is that we couldn't wait (to come back) because we did see you guys scream at our Red Bullet concert. At the backstage, we heard you guys scream when our music videos were on. Philippines and Manila know how to play and how to impress BTS." (RM)



"Thank you very much for being here and we always, 사랑합니다(love you)! Mahal ko kayo(I love you all)!" (V)





"I was happy to be with you all. I won't forget this moment with you. Buoun buhay ko ang ARMY(My life is full of ARMY)!" (Jin)



"I'm so happy that we can end HYYH with ARMY in Manila. I'll keep all the memories of today untill we meet again. Manila 감사하고 사랑해요(thank you and love you)!" (J-Hope)



"Manila, next time, let's have more fun. Okay? Magkita tayo ulit(We'll meet again)." (Jimin)



"Mahal ko ang Manila(I love you Manila). Best talaga(Really the best)!!" (Suga)

The way BTS thinks about their Filipino ARMYs is so sincere and beautiful, isn't it? Hope BTS goes back to Philippines real soon!♥

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

