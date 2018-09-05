Tears Welled Up in JUNGKOOK's Eyes During His Greetings to Philippines ARMYs "I'll Always Remember Our Time Together"

It's been reportedly said that Jungkook on July 30, 2016, at 2016 HYYH ON STAGE EPILOGUE concert in Mall of Asia arena broke down in tears! (Did you know?)

Let's have more fun next time Manila!!

On the day, tears welled up in Jungkook's eyes when he was sending his greetings to fans "I feel very blessed to spend my time with you guys. I can promise. I'll always remember our time together." And fans chanted in Korean "Wooljima (Don't cry)" "Wooljima (Don't cry)".

Jungkook in reply said, "Thank you guys, and I love you. MAHAL KO KAYO" with a heart on his head.

BTS began their world tour on September 5 in L.A, U.S! Please come to visit once more.

