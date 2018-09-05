1 읽는 중

Thank BTS Made Pots of Money, BigHit Is Moving Office to Samsung-dong

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official site

BTS's agency BigHit Entertainment is moving the office.

Good to hear that BTS can work in the better environment

On September 4, Sports Chosun reported that BigHit entertainment rented three floors of a building which is located in Seoul Gangnam-gu Samsung-dong and will move in around second half of this year.

Photo from BigHit entertainment official site

Through the new office, BigHit looks like trying to retain spaces such as; dance practice room, vocal training space and support the artists more surely.

The agency's scale extension looks very natural movement.

According to DARTS(Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System), BigHit's last year sales price was ninety-two billion four hundred million Won, which improved 163% than last year.

This is a maximum actual result after BigHit entertainment established in 2005.

Above all, BTS members who are receiving a world-famous popularity are the major sales contributor.

Previously, BTS got on the first place of Billboard 200 with their 3rd full-length album LOVE YOURSEF: TEAR and once again got on the first place of Billboard 200 with recent repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER.

As BTS settling down as a world-famous artists, it seems that BigHit's outcome will also continuously improve.

By Grace and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

