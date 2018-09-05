1 읽는 중

Will WANNA ONE Release Their Last Album in November?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Will Wanna One make a comeback in November?

Nooo… Their last album already??

On September 4, a news media released an exclusive report that Wanna One is preparing for a new album, aiming for November.

The article wrote that, "According to multiple officials, Wanna One put on brand new looks and filmed image cuts for the new album's concept. They are also test-recording songs and are planning out album tracks. They recently finished recording one song and are considering its feature in the album."

However, Wanna One's agency soon denied this. They stated, "The report that Wanna One will come back in November is not true at all. There will be their final album release between October to December, but an exact schedule hasn't been confirmed yet."

Although they dismissed the 'November comeback rumor', they still heightened fans' expectations for Wanna One's comeback during the second half of this year. Since the group's disband is coming closer, attentions are gathering more than ever on their upcoming album.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

